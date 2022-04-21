The United Kingdom has expanded sanctions against Russia. The list includes Ilya Kyva, Russian military leaders, and the Kalashnikov group.

The United Kingdom has added another 26 Russian citizens and companies responsible for the Russiaʼs war against Ukraine to the sanctions list. The sanctions include a freeze on assets and a ban on entry to the United Kingdom for individuals.

This was reported on the governmentʼs website.

The All-Russian Research Institute of Automation named after M. L. Dukhov, the Central Research Institute of Mechanical Engineering, the "RTI Systems" group, the "Progress" rocket and space center, "Promtech-Dubna" JSC, the Arzamas Machine-Building Plant, and the "Kalashnikov" group were subject to sanctions.

Also on the list is a representative of the Ministry of Defense Ihor Konashenkov, acting head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Oleksandr Chupriyan, Serhiy Korolyov, first deputy director of the FSB;

Among the war criminals on the list, there are Airborne Forces Commander Colonel-General Andriy Serdyukov, Deputy Chief of Staff Colonel-General Mykola Bogdanovskyi, Special Operations Forces Commander Major General Valeriy Flustikov, 64th Brigade Commander Azatbek Omurbekov, and others involved in the killings.

Separately ex-MP fugitive from OPFL Illya Kyva, who is hiding in Russia, came under sanctions as well.