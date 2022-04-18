In Bucha, Russian occupiers killed a relative of Russian opposition leader Navalny

Journalists from the BBC News Russian Service have found out that Bucha resident Illya Navalny, who was found shot in a mass grave among hundreds of other victims, turned out to be a distant relative of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"Yes, Illya was a distant relative of Alexei, they have a common great-grandfather," said the head of the village of Zalissia Pavlo Navalny.

Pavlo himself is a cousin of the Russian opposition leader. According to him, other much closer relatives of Navalny were not injured during the Russian occupation of Kyiv oblast.