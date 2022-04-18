In Bucha, Russian occupiers killed a relative of Russian opposition leader Navalny

Journalists from the BBC News Russian Service have found out that Bucha resident Illya Navalny, who was found shot in a mass grave among hundreds of other victims, turned out to be a distant relative of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
"Yes, Illya was a distant relative of Alexei, they have a common great-grandfather," said the head of the village of Zalissia Pavlo Navalny.
Pavlo himself is a cousin of the Russian opposition leader. According to him, other much closer relatives of Navalny were not injured during the Russian occupation of Kyiv oblast.
- In March, a Moscow court sentenced Alexei Navalny to nine years in a maximum-security prison and a fine of 1.2 million rubles (over $ 11,000). He was found guilty in a new case of fraud and contempt of court.
- Navalny is already in prison — on February 2, 2021, a court sent him to a penal colony for 2 years and 8 months in the Yves Rocher case.