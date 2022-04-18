The occupiers dropped heavy bombs on the Azovstal plant in Mariupol

The Russian occupiers struck Azovstal with heavy bombs.

The Mariupol city council writes about it.

"At least 1,000 civilians are in the underground shelters of the metallurgical plant. Mostly women with children and elderly people", the council emphasized.

The day before, the head of the Mariupol patrol police, Mykhailo Vershynin, said that people were hiding from the shelling in the plantʼs storage facilities. The situation there is complicated — people have problems with water, medicine, and food supply.

Vershinin noted that the Russians are using the civilian population left in Mariupol to dig up the rubble and collect the corpses. People "work" for food, in particular at mass graves. In this way, the Russian army is clearing the tracks of its crimes.