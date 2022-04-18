In Mariupol, a large number of civilians, including many children, are hiding in Azovstal plant

Civilians, including women and children, are hiding on the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, which is protected by the Ukrainian military.

The chief of patrol police of Mariupol Mikhail Vershynin reported about it.

People hid from the shelling in the warehouses of the plant. The situation there is complicated — people have problems with water, medicine, and food.

Vershinin noted that the Russians are using the civilian population left in Mariupol to dig up the rubble and collect the corpses. People "work" for food, in particular at mass graves. In this way, the Russian army is clearing the tracks of its crimes.

Currently, about 100,000 civilians remain in Mariupol.