Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Danilov: the Russians have begun a new phase of the offensive

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said that Russian troops have begun an active offensive phase.

He announced this on the air of the Joint TV marathon.

"Our troops are holding on. They managed to break through in only two places — Kreminna and another small town. The fighting continues. We do not surrender our territories. Their attempt to start the active phase started this morning", Danilov said.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council also once again called on Ukrainians who are currently in the places where hostilities are starting to evacuate.