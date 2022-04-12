The term of office of Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Bureauʼs head Artem Sytnyk expires on April 16. Until the election, Gizo Uglava will lead it

The powers of Artem Sytnyk, Ukrainian National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) director, expire on April 16.

This was reported by the NABU press service.

That is when the seven-year term set by the law on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine ends. From April 16, the duties of the NABU head until the election of the new director will be performed by the first deputy director Gizo Uglava.

The establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau was one of the key requirements of the European Union in the framework of the implementation of the Action Plan on Visa Regime Liberalization and Ukraineʼs further accession to the EU. After its creation in 2015, a competition was held, on the basis of which Artem Sytnyk was appointed the NABU director.