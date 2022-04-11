April 11 events in “Babel” review: occupiers shell Kharkiv and Mykolayiv, Austrian Chancellor met with Putin, EU blocks Russiaʼs gas production

On the night of April 11, Russian missiles hit the Qatari company. A security guard was injured by broken glass. The warehouses were empty. In general, for the night occupiers struck three missile blows both on Mykolayiv and the oblast. In addition, Russian troops launched 66 strikes on Kharkiv and nearby settlements in one day. Saltivka, Pyatihatky, Kholodna Hora, Pisochyn, Zolochiv, Balakliya, and Derhachi were affected. There are victims among civilians: 11 dead, including a 7-year-old child and 14 wounded.

In Kharkiv, the occupiers have already destroyed 1,617 high-rise apartment buildings since the beginning of the war. In Kharkiv Oblast, 11 bridges and 800 km of roads were damaged. Some roads are currently being repaired.

The Russians forcibly deported more than 33,000 people from Mariupol. People are being deported either to occupied Donetsk or to Russia. At the same time, the Russian media write about 700,000 people, of whom more than 131,000 are children.

The former mayor of Rubizhne, Luhansk Oblast, Serhiy Khortiv is accused of treason. From March 18 to 31, 2022, Khortiv resigned from the post of mayor and conspired with the Russian occupiers. They offered him to lead the occupation authorities of the town of Rubizhne, and Khortiv agreed.

Australia will provide Ukraine with the additional military assistance of $ 20 million. The assistance includes anti-tank weapons and ammunition for it. New Zealand is sending aid to Ukraine: a C130 Hercules transport plane and half a hundred troops to help carry weapons to Ukraine. In addition, the country will provide additional support of $ 9 million, including a contribution through Britain for the purchase of weapons and ammunition. Ukraine also received € 44.5 million from Sweden for social spending and health care under a loan agreement.

The German concern Rheinmetall is ready to hand over 50 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine. All that is required is the consent of the German government. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has already supported this idea. Everyone is waiting for the decision of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Croatia is expelling 18 Russian diplomats. In addition to them, six administrative and technical staff of the Russian embassy have to leave the country.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer met with Putin in Russia. It was non-public, without journalists and a press conference. The Austrian chancellor called the conversation "tough, open and straightforward".

Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt. The aggressor country has the time until May 4, when the necessary payments can still be made.

The European Union has imposed the first significant sanctions against Russiaʼs gas industry — banning the supply of equipment for the production of liquefied natural gas. Such equipment is produced mainly in Europe and the United States. Until recently, Russia planned to become one of the world leaders in LNG production.

In Russia, according to unconfirmed reports, Vyacheslav Surkov was arrested in the case of misappropriation of funds in the "Luhansk and Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic". He is now under house arrest. Until 2020, Surkov was an adviser to Putin and one of the main ideologues of the war in Donbas. In addition, Putin purged the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB). It included 150 officers of 5 services who dealt with the "Ukrainian question". The former head of the 5th FSB service, Colonel-General Sergey Beseda, has already been sent to a pre-trial detention center.