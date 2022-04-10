April 10 events in “Babel” review: Ukraine begins rebuilding, Lithuania will train the Armed Forces, Russia organized camps for Ukrainians

By the night of April 10, the Ukrainian military had repulsed eight attacks by the Russian occupiers. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 tanks, 8 armored units, and 7 units of enemy vehicles. Air defense units shot down a plane, a helicopter, four drones, and three Russian cruise missiles in the sky over Donbas. In addition, four Tochka-U missiles were fired at the occupiersʼ concentration point in the Kupiansk region. The occupiers fired 7 missiles at the Mykolayiv region in a day and also fired on the Dnipropetrovsk oblast, where the airport in Dnipro, which is now completely destroyed, was damaged again.

The occupiers looted the seminary of the Roman Catholic Church in Vorzel when the city was under occupation. They even stole a commemorative chalice from Holy Mass held by Pope John Paul II in 2001 during a visit to Ukraine. At the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the Russians stole sources of radiation and nuclear fuel. They also destroyed the laboratory.

Russia is heading for the inevitable default on foreign debts. The United States has blocked the ability to pay for debts in foreign currency, so on April 4, Russia made a payment in rubles, but it was not accepted. Since then, a 30-day grace period has been launched, during which Russia can try to find a way to pay off debts. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that Russia will pay in dollars only if their reserves are unfrozen.

The first camps for forcibly deported Ukrainians appeared in Russia. Ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova reported three such camps in Penza oblast. There are more than 400 Ukrainian citizens, mostly women, and 147 children of all ages, including infants. A party of forcibly deported people, approximately 150 people, is expected in the near future. The camps are surrounded by a fence, they are guarded, and there are checkpoints at the entrance. The freedom of movement of our citizens is limited — it is forbidden to leave the camp.

Ukraine is negotiating with Slovakia to purchase 16 Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery units. This is an upgraded version of the self-propelled artillery DANA M2, which is in the service of the Armed Forces, so the Ukrainian military can use them without additional training. Britain will provide Ukraine with anti-ship missile systems, which are still unknown.

Lithuania will train the Ukrainian military so that they can operate with new equipment. Lithuanian Army Commander Valdemaras Rupsis discussed the issue with US Army Chief of Staff Charles McConville. That is probably why it is NATO military equipment.

In the Luhansk oblast near Rubizhne, the occupiers hit a tank with nitric acid. A cloud of poisonous steam rose above the tank, which went towards the positions of the Russians themselves. Residents of Rubizhne are asked to stay in shelters because nitric acid is poisonous, inhalation of these vapors is dangerous for the respiratory tract, up to pulmonary edema.

The Ukrainian government has allocated the first UAH billion from the reserve fund for the reconstruction of the territories liberated from the occupiers. 400 million hryvnias will go to Kyiv oblast. UAH 250 million each to Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts. Another UAH 100 million for Zhytomyr oblast.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has said he is disappointed with Putinʼs decision to start a war in Ukraine and considers the events in Bucha a war crime. Berlusconi used to be a great friend of Putin and a constant lobbyist for his interests in Europe.