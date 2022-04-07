How the international media covered the Russian-Ukrainian war, April 6

Meta is planning to introduce a new tool for itʼs messengers following a report on human rights impacts of end-to-end encription, the Wired writes. Business for Social Responsibility, a nonprofit that spent two years to complete the study. found that end-to-end encryption is overwhelmingly positive and crucial for protecting human rights, but it also delved into the criminal activity and violent extremism that can find safe haven on end-to-end encrypted platforms. While the company is working on recommendations helping to reduce negative impact, Meta has already rolled out end-to-end encryption for Instagram Direct Messaging in Ukraine and Russia in response to Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine in the beginning of March.

NPR writes about how forced need to reduce oil and gas consumption might help US and EU achieve the carbon-reduce goals and help respond to the global warming. At the same time, US is planning to issue additional 15 billion cubic meters of liquified natural gas to the European Union, and the ifrastructure to transport and maintain it would lock in more carbon emissions for years to come. Therefore, while the plan to shift to renewable sources of energy is still on, right now the EU will need oil and gas to reserve time and get on track with their climate goals.

An article on Forbes explores to which extent international law can help Ukraine in the war against Russia. In short, even though there are few mechanisms for actually bringing war criminals to justice, there are other ways how such mechanisms can be useful. Firstly, those who comply with international law have more righteous and honorable positions. Secondly, filing suit with the International Court of Justice aims to get an objective rationale for justifying the financial and military support of third-party countries.