Adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol: The Russian military has opened a new filtration camp in Manhush

The Russian military has set up a new filtration camp in Manhush. The level of deportation of Ukrainians is not falling. The last hospital No. 4, together with the staff and patients, was subjected to the final deportation.

The adviser to the Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko reported about it. He notes that the Russians are carrying out mass clearing and mass looting.

They are trying to identify all the "Nazis" who include anyone who is not for the occupation. They are searching through the apartments and houses which were not yet destroyed that survived, breaking down doors. Then they marked with an "Empty" sign. Usually, after that, it really becomes empty of everything that has any value. To prevent looting, people mark the buildings where they live with white flags. But it doesnʼt save much from looting", the Mariupol Mayorʼs adviser said.

According to him, there is also information about the import of mobile crematoria and equipment for the analysis of debris. Previously, according to Buchaʼs experience, the occupiers will try to hide the consequences of their crimes.