Inevitable forfeit for Russia and Turkeyʼs help with Mariupol. Zelensky gave an interview to Ukrainian journalists: key theses

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky gave an interview to Ukrainian journalists in which he spoke about Mariupol, negotiations with Russia and the inevitable retribution for the crimes of Russian troops in Ukraine.
Here are the main statements of the President:
- For Russia, retribution is inevitable. Ukraine will punish every Russian war criminal, even without the help of international institutions.
- The President is ready to negotiate with Putin, and talks with Russia must continue.
- Ukraine will not cede sovereignty and territories in any case.
- Even after the signing of a peace treaty with Russia that is beneficial to Ukraine, the Russian army may attack again, and we need to be ready for that.
- The issue of Mariupol is very acute. It is not yet a question of unblocking the city by military means. Turkey is taking part in resolving the crisis — it has agreed to evacuate the wounded and dead in Mariupol from the port of Berdyansk. Ukraine is currently awaiting approval from Putin.