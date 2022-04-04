The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russia lost 18,300 in peronnel in the war in Ukraine

As of April 4, Russian troops lost about 18,300 people in the war against Ukraine.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
Enemy losses in technology are as follows:
- 647 tanks;
- 1,844 armored combat vehicles;
- 330 artillery systems;
- 107 MLRS;
- 54 anti-aircraft warfare;
- 147 aircraft;
- 134 helicopters;
- 1,273 units of motor vehicles;
- 7 ships/boats;
- 76 fuel tanks;
- 92 UAVs;
- 25 units of special equipment;
- 4 launchers of operational and tactical missile systems.