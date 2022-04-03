Zelensky: The US did not provide Ukraine with the necessary security guarantees

Ukraine has not yet received security guarantees from the United States in the form in which they are needed.

This was stated by Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with CBS.

"I would like to thank the United States and the Biden administration for their support from both parties, for everything they do for us. However, the United States has not provided us with security guarantees. This must be understood", he said.

The President added that other countries also had not done it yet. He stressed that Ukraine needs effective guarantees. "If the war starts again tomorrow and only sanctions are applied, it will be useless because sanctions are important, but if they cannot stop aggression, we do not need such guarantees", the President said.

Ukraine wants to see Russia, China, the United States, Britain, Canada, Italy, Germany, France, Poland, and Israel among the guarantor countries. According to Arakhamiya, some countries have already given their prior consent.