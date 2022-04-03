Prosecutor General: 410 bodies of killed civilians were taken out of the liberated territory of Kyiv Oblast

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that 410 bodies of killed civilians had already been taken out from the liberated territory of Kyiv Oblast.

According to her, prosecutors and other specialists promptly examine the corpses, perform autopsies and take DNA to identify all the dead and the circumstances of their deaths.

"In the liberated territories of Kyiv Oblast, there is crucial evidence of brutal war crimes in Russia. This is the hell that needs to be documented to punish the inhumans who set it up on our earth. I would like to emphasize that I should be brought to justice in national and international courts", she stated.