The “Nvidia” CEO Huang resigns amid scandal over affair with alleged Chinese spy

The co-founder of American technology company “Nvidia” Jensen Huang has resigned from his positions as CEO, president, and member of the companyʼs board of directors.

This was reported by the “Nvidia press service on November 12.

The companyʼs CFO Colette Kress, who has been with “Nvidia” since 2013, has been appointed interim CEO. She will continue to serve as CFO while the company searches for a permanent leader.

Huang had led “Nvidia” since its founding in 1993. The company did not give a reason for his resignation, but it was preceded by a scandal over his extramarital affairs. American intelligence suspected Huangʼs mistress Alice Huang (the head of Singaporean company “Megaspeed”, which is an “Nvidia” customer) of having ties to Chinese intelligence.

On November 8, Huang publicly admitted to the affair and apologized to his family and employees. The same day, the “Nvidia” board of directors announced an independent investigation amid reports that Huang may have been targeted by foreign intelligence. The “Nvidia” stock price lost nearly $250 billion in value in one day, falling about 4%.