American intelligence believes that “Nvidia” CEO Jensen Huang had a romantic relationship with a Chinese citizen who was recruited by Chinese intelligence.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing sources familiar with the report of the American intelligence services.

The woman is Alice Huang, the head of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, which is an “Nvidia” client. According to the publicationʼs sources, American intelligence believes that the woman was recruited by Chinaʼs Ministry of State Security.

The memo was shared with a small group of senior US officials shortly before President Donald Trump traveled to Beijing to meet with Xi Jinping. The White House and the CIA declined to comment. “Nvidia” also declined to comment on the contents of the memo or the allegations about Huangʼs relationship with Alice. The company has previously said its CEO meets with thousands of CEOs of client companies each year.

Megaspeed is under scrutiny by US authorities over suspicions of smuggling advanced “Nvidia” chips to China in circumvention of US export restrictions. The company has denied wrongdoing after “Nvidia” internal investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing.

On Tuesday, top Republicans in Congress asked Huang to appear before the House China, Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees. They want to question Huang about a New York Times report that he was the target of a Chinese spying operation. They also want to ask him about the companyʼs security protocols.

The issue has gained attention as the competition between the United States and China in artificial intelligence has intensified. The United States is increasingly concerned about Chinaʼs ability to obtain advanced chips that would accelerate its military modernization.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.