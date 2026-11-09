“Nvidia” launches investigation into CEOʼs ties to alleged Chinese spy. He admits to cheating on his wife

The board of directors of American technology company “Nvidia” has launched an independent investigation after reports that its founder and CEO Jensen Huang may have been targeted by Chinese intelligence.

This is stated in the companyʼs official statement dated November 8.

The investigation will be overseen by a special committee of independent directors with the participation of outside lawyers. “Nvidia” emphasizes that at this time it has no reason to believe that US national security or the companyʼs trade secrets have been threatened. At the same time, it promises to review all available information.

Huang himself has supported the investigation and agreed to cooperate with it. The board of directors also said it continues to have confidence in the companyʼs CEO. He remains in his position.

In late October, The New York Times reported that US intelligence had uncovered Jensen Huangʼs close relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. According to the publication, US intelligence agencies believe that the woman was passing information to Beijing.

Alice Huang is a senior executive at “Megaspeed” — a Singaporean data center company that is a major “Nvidia” customer — having purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of the company’s chips in two years.

After the publications, Jensen Huang admitted to having an extramarital affair and publicly apologized to his wife, children, and colleagues. At the same time, he did not comment on the womanʼs alleged ties to Chinese intelligence.

Because of this story, Republican US congressmen invited Huang to a closed briefing to discuss the “Nvidia” protection from foreign espionage.

“Nvidia” is one of the worldʼs largest makers of artificial intelligence chips. Its technology is used to power supercomputers, data centers, and AI training.

The company plays an important role in the technological confrontation between the United States and China, as Washington restricts the supply of advanced American chips to China.

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