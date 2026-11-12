FT: Russia doubled diesel exports after Trump-Putin deal. But the fuel never reached the US

In October, Russia almost doubled its diesel exports after the US eased sanctions on Russian fuel and Ukraine temporarily suspended attacks on Russian refineries. However, no shipments of Russian diesel have reached the US.

This is reported by the Financial Times (FT), citing data from the analytical company Kpler.

Russia increased diesel exports to Brazil, Turkey and other countries last month, averaging 271 000 barrels per day, up from 135 000 in September. But the Russian fuel has yet to reach US ports.

At least two tankers originally headed to the United States have changed course. Another, the Agioi Fanendes, remains off the US East Coast awaiting a buyer. The White House said negotiations for that vessel are ongoing.

FT notes that political opposition is hindering the supply of Russian diesel to the US. Trumpʼs agreement with Putin has been criticized by Democrats and some Republicans in Congress — they believe that the agreement may contradict American law.

US-Russia diesel deal

On October 9, the US President Donald Trump reported that he had reached an agreement with Putin to supply Russian diesel to the US and world markets. To this end, Washington temporarily eased sanctions against Russian diesel. According to Axios, Trump made this decision due to the refusal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to stop attacks on Russian refineries.

Trump himself explained that this agreement, together with US control of the Strait of Hormuz, would help to quickly lower diesel prices in the US and around the world. According to him, Russia would initially supply 300 000 tons of fuel, followed by another 500 000 tons in November, and then another million tons.

At the same time, the US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that one of the reasons for the agreements with Russia was the desire to encourage the Kremlin to end the war against Ukraine.

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