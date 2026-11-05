FT: Two of three tankers carrying Russian diesel headed to US under Trump-Putin deal change course

Two of the three tankers with Russian diesel that were the first to head to the US as part of the agreement between Donald Trump and Putin have changed course and are no longer heading to American ports.

The Financial Times writes about this.

According to the publication, the Russian tanker Talisman, which is under sanctions by the US, UK and EU, has headed for the Mediterranean Sea instead of the Atlantic Ocean. It is currently off the coast of Algeria. The vessel does not yet have a confirmed port of destination.

The second tanker, the Leruo, changed its destination from the United States to Brazil. It is also under international sanctions.

The third tanker, the Agioi Fanendes, is still en route to the US and is expected to arrive in New York this weekend. However, the ship’s owner, Eastern Mediterranean Maritime, told the FT that its final destination had not yet been confirmed.

Matt Smith, an analyst at shipping tracking company Kpler, suggests that this tanker could also change course. American buyers are reluctant to accept Russian fuel due to potential legal issues and sanctions risks.

Meanwhile, the FT reports that US diesel inventories have fallen below 100 million barrels for the first time in more than 20 years, with the price of diesel at the pump reaching $6.27 a gallon, close to its September record.

US-Russia diesel deal

On October 9, the US President Donald Trump reported that he had reached an agreement with Putin to supply Russian diesel to the US and global markets. To this end, Washington temporarily eased sanctions against Russian diesel.

Trump then explained that this agreement, along with US control of the Strait of Hormuz, would help to quickly lower diesel prices in the US and around the world. According to him, Russia would initially supply 300 000 tons of fuel, followed by another 500 000 tons in November, and then another million tons.

At the same time, the US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that one of the reasons for the agreements with Russia was the desire to encourage the Kremlin to end the war against Ukraine.

On October 23, a tanker under the Maltese flag with 40 000 tons of Russian diesel fuel departed for New York.

The Washington Sun, citing sources, wrote that officials from the US presidential administration are pressuring American companies to buy Russian diesel, which is currently crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

However, entrepreneurs do not want to take the risk of buying diesel from Russia.