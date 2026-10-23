A tanker under the Maltese flag carrying 40 000 tons of Russian diesel fuel has set sail for New York as part of an agreement with US President Donald Trump.

This is evidenced by data from the LSEG analytical platform, Reuters reports.

According to shipping services, the mid-sized tanker Agioi Fanendes loaded 40 000 tons of ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel in the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk on October 22. The vessel is expected to arrive in the United States on November 7.

The ship is currently in the Gulf of Finland, near Helsinki.

A few days before that, the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak said that by the end of the year, other countries, not just the US, would be able to receive Russian diesel.

Vladyslav Vlasyuk, the Ukrainian presidential commissioner for sanctions, estimated that 40 000 tons is just two hours of American demand for diesel. During the tankerʼs three-week journey, the US exports 100 times more of its own diesel.

What preceded

On October 9, the US President Donald Trump reported that he had reached an agreement with Vladimir Putin to supply Russian diesel fuel to the US and world markets. At the time, he explained this by saying that this agreement, together with US control over the Strait of Hormuz, would help to quickly lower diesel prices in the US and the world.

According to Trump, Russia would initially supply 300 000 tons of fuel, followed by another 500 000 tons in November, and then another million tons.

The US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that one of the reasons for the agreements with Russia was to encourage the Kremlin to end the war against Ukraine.

On October 17, Trump suspended the “hell of sanctions against Russia” law. The law gave the right to impose tariffs against countries that buy Russian energy.

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