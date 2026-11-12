General Staff: Russians lost over 2000 soldiers at the front over the past day

In the war against Ukraine, the Russians lost approximately 2 150 soldiers, three tanks, and dozens of other pieces of equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the Russians were left without 14 armored combat vehicles, 47 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, eight ground robotic complexes, 1 013 operational-tactical-level UAVs, 312 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks, as well as five units of special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on September 23, 2026, that Russia had lost more than 248 000 soldiers killed and wounded in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the year alone.

According to him, Ukraine has video evidence of each of the Russian losses. In total, Russian losses during the full-scale war reached 1.6 million soldiers. Of these, approximately 700 000 died.

As for Ukrainian losses, according to President Zelensky, as of July 2026, at least 50 000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed (in February he had put the figure at 55 000). Another nearly 400 000 were wounded. A large number of soldiers are considered missing.

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