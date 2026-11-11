Meghan Markleʼs father, suspected of possessing child pornography, has been arrested again. This time over an electronic bracelet

Thomas Markle, the father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, has been arrested again in the US on suspicion of possessing child pornography. A judge made this decision because he cut off his electronic bracelet on his own.

Reuters writes about this.

He will be held without bail. The judge also ordered that he be held separately from other prisoners. The suspect was ordered to undergo a medical examination and psychiatric evaluation due to doubts about whether the 82-year-old man is capable of participating in the trial.

Markle was arrested in Florida. On November 6, he was taken to court in a wheelchair. The court ordered him to be placed under house arrest in a nursing home and ordered him to wear an electronic bracelet. The man called the accusations against him "disgusting lies".

Before his arrest, FBI searched his rented warehouses in Los Angeles and seized nearly 78 items, including photographs and books containing child sexual abuse material, investigators say.

Witnesses have identified Markle in two images. Investigators believe the alleged crimes could have occurred decades ago.

Meghan Markle has not had a relationship with her father since 2018. After the allegations surfaced in October, she said she was deeply troubled by the information and sympathized with the children who may have been affected. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have not yet commented on Thomas Markleʼs arrest.

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