Meghan Markleʼs father arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography

Thomas Markle (82) — the father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle — has been arrested in the United States on charges of possessing child sexual abuse material.

This is reported by the BBC, citing the US Department of Justice.

Markle was arrested in Florida. On Friday, November 6, he appeared in court, where he was brought in a wheelchair. The court ordered him to be under house arrest in a nursing home where he currently lives, and ordered him to wear an electronic bracelet. Markle has not yet expressed his position on the accusation in court, having previously called the accusations "disgusting lies".

Before the arrest, the FBI searched Markleʼs rented warehouses in Los Angeles, which he had been using since 2008. They seized nearly 78 items, including photo negatives, slides, and books that investigators said contained child sexual abuse material.

Witnesses have identified Markle in two images. The man in them appears to be around 30 to 40 years old, leading investigators to believe the alleged crimes could have occurred decades ago.

Meghan Markle has not had a relationship with her father since 2018.

After the allegations surfaced in October, she said she was deeply troubled by the information and sympathized with the children who may have been affected. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have not yet commented on Thomas Markleʼs arrest.

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