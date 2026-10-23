Meghan Markleʼs father accused of keeping child sexual abuse photos

Meghan Markleʼs father is suspected of keeping a collection of child sexual abuse photos. Meghan herself said that this is why she stopped communicating with him back in 2018 — she also does not allow her father to contact her children with Prince Harry.

Sky News writes about this.

The Sun was the first to report the allegations against Thomas Markle. According to the newspaper, Markle (82) kept a collection of photos at his home in the Philippines. The photos were discovered by his son Thomas Markle Jr. He told police that he found four large boxes containing images of child sexual abuse — he said there were “hundreds, if not thousands of photos”.

Also, according to Markle Jr., he found a 15-minute video on an old phone with naked girls who looked no older than 10 or 11 years old. Among the files on the hard drive, he also saw photos of preschool children.

Thomas Markle denied in an interview with the Daily Mail that these were his notes and photo collections. Meghan Markle said she learned of the allegations against her father in the summer of 2018, after her wedding to Prince Harry in May of that year. She added that she hoped for a fair investigation and stressed that the safety and protection of the children must remain the top priority.

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