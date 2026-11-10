A majority of Americans want the new US Congress to end the war with Iran and roll back the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, with 71% of respondents supporting Congress passing legislation to end the war, with 93% of Democrats and 51% of Republicans supporting the bill.

This is evidenced by the results of a Reuters poll.

In addition, 62% of Americans surveyed want the import tariffs imposed by the Trump administration to be lifted.

Nearly 42% said that an attempt by the new Congress to impeach Trump would be “harmful to the country”. In contrast, 33% believe it would be good for the country. The rest were undecided or did not answer the question.

According to the poll, Democrats are also not particularly popular among Americans. 45% of respondents have a positive view of the Democratic Party, while 51% have a negative view. 35% of respondents have a positive view of the Republican Party, while 60% have a negative view.

Israel and the US war against Iran

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — approximately 40 key senior officials.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries where US bases are located, and Israel. The war also stopped the movement of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz — a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Indian Ocean. Almost a 5th of the worldʼs oil exports passed through it — tens of millions of barrels per day. This led to a sharp jump in prices.

The sides have negotiated a ceasefire several times. The last time was on June 18, when the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding, which pledged to cease hostilities for 60 days. However, on July 8, the sides exchanged blows again — Iran struck ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and the US struck targets on Iranian territory.

Since then, the countries have repeatedly exchanged blows. In mid-September, WSJ reported that Trumpʼs advisers believe that a war with Iran could last until the end of his presidency.

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