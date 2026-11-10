The Economist: The US proposes changing Ukraineʼs administrative borders so Russia can declare full occupation of Donbas

The US is proposing to change the administrative borders of Ukrainian regions so that the Russian Federation can declare the complete capture of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, although cities controlled by Ukraine would remain under its control.

This is reported by The Economist, citing participants in the negotiations.

This is one of the ideas Donald Trump is trying to persuade Putin to make peace, but he could use the negotiations to drag out the war. Among others is returning Russia to the European energy market, although Ukraine and its partners are against it.

Kyiv fears that the Kremlin will use the discussion of European security to make new demands and prolong the truce.

The main obstacle is security guarantees. Russia demands Ukraineʼs neutrality and a reduction in its army, and does not want to see an international contingent there. Ukraine, the publication writes, instead insists on at least ten years of support and an army of at least 800 000 soldiers. A more realistic outcome is prisoner exchanges and local truces.

The Economist writes that Ukraine is entering winter with the worst infrastructure since the Great War. Patriot stocks are almost exhausted, while Russia has about 700 ballistic missiles and is producing 110 more every month.

Meanwhile, trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia have started in Abu Dhabi. Earlier, The Guardian, citing representatives of the American administration and European officials, wrote that the US administration seeks to achieve a final end to the war between Russia and Ukraine during the talks.

In turn, European officials fear that Washington will offer Russia serious concessions. In particular, the Kremlin may again demand a reduction in NATOʼs military presence in Eastern Europe.

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