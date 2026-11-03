Witkoff: Trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US will be held on November 10-11

The US Presidential Special Representative Steve Witkoff reported that talks between Russia and Ukraine, mediated by the United States, will be held on November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi.
He wrote about this on the social network X.
"The United States will mediate working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11, advancing President Trumpʼs mission to end the war," Witkoff noted.
According to him, the parties will focus on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian efforts, and next steps towards peace.
Additionally, this week (November 2-8), American negotiators will meet in Brussels with representatives from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the EU, and NATO to discuss security guarantees and economic opportunities to support Ukraineʼs reconstruction, as well as "Europeʼs post-war security architecture".
"We hope to build on the successes achieved in Kyiv, Oslo, and St. Petersburg towards a comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement that will ensure lasting security for future generations," the US Presidentʼs special representative emphasized.
- The latest round of trilateral talks between Kyiv, Washington, and Moscow took place in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 16-17.
- On October 20, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation in Oslo with Steve Witkoff, during which they discussed a new trilateral meeting to end the war.
- The next day, Witkoff traveled to St. Petersburg for talks with Putin, after which Putinʼs aide Yuri Ushakov said that Russia was ready to resume talks with Ukraine and the United States in November.
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