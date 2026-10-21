Russia said it is ready to resume talks with Ukraine and the US in November

Russia has said it is ready to resume trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States as early as November. The meeting could take place in the United Arab Emirates.

This was stated by Putinʼs aide Yuri Ushakov, Russian media reported.

According to Ushakov, the Russian president told US President Donald Trumpʼs special envoy Steve Witkoff about this during their meeting in St. Petersburg. Ushakov says the talks could take place in Abu Dhabi as early as the 10th of next month.

Ushakov also reported that Witkoff told Putin about the talks that took place on October 20 in Oslo with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Prime Minister of Norway, and the President of Finland. According to Putinʼs aide, the American envoy noted new approaches in the positions of the Europeans and Kyiv.

Ushakov claims that the new round of talks could be devoted to creating a security system for Russia and Ukraine after the war. The aide also claims that during a conversation with Vitkoff, Putin told him about the situation on the front, stating that Russian troops were supposedly “dominant”.

Putin and Witkoff met in St. Petersburg for nearly three hours. Witkoff said during the meeting with Putin that "there are prerequisites" for a ceasefire in Ukraine and said that he had brought documents with US proposals to St. Petersburg to end the war, Reuters reported.

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