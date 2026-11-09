Ukrainian delegation leaves for talks with US and Russia in Abu Dhabi. Representatives of NATO and EU will also be there

The Ukrainian delegation traveled to Abu Dhabi for trilateral negotiations with representatives of the United States and Russia, which will be held on November 10-11.

This was reported by the head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov.

Representatives of European countries, including the E4 format: Great Britain, France, Germany, and Italy, as well as representatives of NATO and the European Commission, will also be there these days. The Ukrainian delegation will hold separate meetings with them to coordinate positions and further steps in the negotiations.

NATO will be represented at the negotiations by the Chief of Staff of the Alliance Secretary General, Geoffrey van Leeuwen, an Alliance official told a Babel correspondent on condition of anonymity.

At the same time, the European Commission will be represented at the meetings in Abu Dhabi by a national security adviser, EC spokeswoman Paula Pinho said at a briefing, reports Babel. A representative of the EU Council will also participate in the meetings.

The European Commission has not yet disclosed details of the format of the negotiations, in particular, whether European representatives will participate in joint sessions or consultations with the Russian delegation.

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