The attacker who opened fire in the center of Krakow died in hospital

The attacker who opened fire in central Krakow on November 7 has died in hospital. The shooting left six people dead and 16 others injured, including the attacker.

This was reported by the Lesser Poland Voivode Krzysztof Klenczar.

He said 24-year-old Michal Oksinski was in critical condition and had undergone at least three surgeries. He died early this morning.

On November 7, a man wearing military uniform and carrying an AR-15 rifle drove a car into the Main Market Square in Krakow and opened fire on people. Police detained the man after a shootout. Additional weapons and ammunition were found in the attackerʼs car during a search.

Later, the bodies of three more people were found in the attackerʼs house. They are two women and a man. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said: there are many indications that these are members of the attackerʼs immediate family.

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