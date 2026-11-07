Shooting in central Krakow leaves 5 dead, including police officers

A shooting occurred in the center of Krakow, Poland. Five people were killed, the attacker was detained.

This is reported by RMF24 and local police.

The shooting occurred at around 3:00 PM (4:00 PM Kyiv time) on the main market square. The shooter opened fire from a car without license plates at passersby. Dozens of people were injured, including police officers.

The police opened fire on the attacker, who was also wounded and taken to the hospital. The police said the perpetrator was wearing a military uniform and was using a long-barreled military-style weapon.

In addition, a large number of other weapons and ammunition were seized from the attackerʼs car.

A rescue operation is underway in the city, and an ambulance helicopter has arrived at the square.

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