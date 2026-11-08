Bodies of three more people found in home of man who carried out Krakow shooting

The bodies of three more people were found in the home of the man who carried out the shooting in Krakow, Poland, on November 7.

This was reported by the countryʼs Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

These are two women and a man. Tusk said: there is much to suggest that these are members of the attackerʼs immediate family. According to Polish authorities, the shooter is 24 years old, a Polish citizen from the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship.

Among those injured in the shooting in central Krakow are citizens of Austria, Germany, Portugal, Britain and Russia, a spokesman for the Polish Interior Ministry told Reuters.

Yesterday, November 7, a man wearing military uniform and carrying an AR-15 rifle drove a car into the Main Market Square in Krakow and opened fire on people. The shooting left six people dead and 16 others injured, including the attacker himself.

Police have detained a man after a shootout. Two officers were seriously injured and are in critical condition. Additional weapons and ammunition were found in the attackerʼs vehicle after a search.