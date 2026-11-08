Finland plans to install anti-tank barriers on the border with Russia based on the Ukrainian model

Finland wants to install anti-tank barriers on its border with Russia, modeled after those in Ukraine. The country is now studying how effective such fortifications would be.

This was stated in a comment to Bloomberg by the Commander of the Finnish Land Forces, Lieutenant General Passi Välimäki.

The country shares a 1 340-kilometer border with Russia — about half of NATOʼs entire land border with the Russian Federation.

“The weather conditions in Finland are more difficult. If we build fortifications and dig anti-tank ditches or build barriers of the same depth as in Ukraine, how long will it take, due to the peculiarities of our climate, for them to turn into artificial ponds?” Välimäki ponders.

According to him, Russia is already restoring its military capabilities, despite the war against Ukraine. In particular, T-90 tanks, BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, and 2S19 self-propelled artillery mounts are arriving at the countryʼs storage bases.

The commander of the countryʼs Land Forces clarified that they do not seek to stop the restoration of Russian military potential. He added that Finland wants to convince Russia that an attack on the country is doomed to failure.

In September, Finland completed the construction of a 200-kilometer-long barrier on its border with Russia. It cost the country €365 million. The constructed barrier consists of a metal fence, a road running alongside it, and a strip of land free of trees. Surveillance cameras, lights, and loudspeakers were installed on the fence itself.

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