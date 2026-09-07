Finland completes construction of 200-kilometer barrier on border with Russia

Finland has completed construction of a 200-kilometer-long barrier on its border with Russia. It cost the country €365 million.

YLE News writes about this.

The constructed barrier consists of a metal fence, a road running alongside it, and a strip of land without trees. Surveillance cameras, lights, and loudspeakers have been installed on the fence itself.

The barrier runs through 17 municipalities in the country, from Lapland to the Gulf of Finland. It was built across the lands of about a thousand landowners. The country paid them compensation totaling almost €3 million. In this way, Finland wants to prevent illegal entry and so-called targeted migration.

The first proposals to build a barrier on the border with Russia appeared in 2022. In July 2022, the countryʼs parliament approved a bill on the construction of barrier barriers with the possibility of completely closing a 1 300-kilometer section of the common border in the event of exceptional circumstances.