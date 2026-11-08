Russia attacked Ukraine with three missiles and 164 UAVs. 600 000 consumers without electricity due to strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region

On the night of November 8, Russia attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from the Sea of Azov and 164 strike UAVs.

This is reported by the Air Force.

“Shahed”-type drones (112 of them jet-powered), “Gerbera”, and “Parody”-type simulator drones flew from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiyske in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, the air defense neutralized 137 drones, 88 of them jet. The UAVs were not shot down, which fell in 23 locations, and debris fell in six more.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 600 000 consumers were left without electricity due to Russian attacks on the power system, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Ganzha. The movement of metro trains in Dnipro was suspended due to the use of capacity for emergency work.

Problems with the electric train have also been recorded in the Dniprovsk, Kamiansky, Samarivsky, Pavlohradsky and Synelnykivsky districts of the region. Hospitals and critical infrastructure facilities are switching to generators.

During a combined attack on Ukraine on the night of November 7, the Russians used 172 drones and 36 ballistic missiles. All missiles were aimed at Kyiv and the Kyiv region, with the main target being energy.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.