Russians massively attacked Kyiv and Kyiv region at night. There are casualties. Energy facilities, the Northern Bridge and houses were damaged

On the night of November 7, Russian forces attacked Kyiv and the Kyiv region with drones and missiles. Seven people are known to have been injured, including a child.

According to the mayor, 5 people were injured, including a 14-year-old child, in Kyiv.

In Solomyansky district, residential buildings and a kindergarten were damaged, and fires broke out. In Darnytsky district, debris fell on a private house, and in Svyatoshynskyi, a non-residential sector was on fire.

Also in Kyiv, the attack again damaged the Northern Bridge, blocking traffic in both directions.

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In the Kyiv region, two people were injured in a drone attack in the Brovary area. A man was hospitalized. A fire broke out in a private house.

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In addition, energy facilities in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions were damaged. This has complicated the situation with Kyivʼs energy supply — problems have arisen in the operation of the heating and water supply systems, said Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

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