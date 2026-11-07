Russia attacked Kyiv and the region with 36 ballistic missiles overnight. The main target was energy

During a combined attack on Ukraine on the night of November 7, the Russians used 172 drones and 36 ballistic missiles. All missiles were aimed at Kyiv and the Kyiv region, with the main target being energy.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The air defense managed to neutralize four “Iskander-M”/“Zircon”/KN-23/S-400 ballistic missiles and 149 drones, including 117 “Shahed” jets, the Ukrainian Air Force reports. Hits were recorded in 24 places, and debris fell in ten.

In the Kyiv region, Russian troops have targeted substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants with Kyiv and the central regions of Ukraine. The capital is facing a difficult situation with the supply of electricity, water, and heat.

Substations in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were also damaged.

In total, 12 regions were hit that night. Nine people were injured: six in Kyiv, including a 14-year-old child, two in Kyiv region, and one more person in Vinnytsia region.

In the capital, in particular, residential buildings, a kindergarten, and the Northern Bridge were damaged, while in Vinnytsia region, a building of the State Emergency Service unit, cars, and a market were hit.

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This morning, the Russians struck a high-rise building in Pavlohrad (Dnipropetrovsk region), injuring three residents.

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