The head of the Presidential Office (OP) Kyrylo Budanov will pay a fine for speaking Russian during clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Olena Ivanovska.

According to her, Budanov admitted violating the language law "without trying to find excuses or turn on defensive reactions" and agreed to pay the fine within the specified period.

According to the law, for using the Russian language while performing official duties, an official faces a fine of UAH 3 400 to UAH 6 800. For a repeated violation within a year, up to UAH 11 900. Ivanovska did not specify the exact amount Budanov must pay.

She urged not to turn the situation into an excuse for harassment on social media and emphasized that the law should work, not divide society.

"The rule of law differs from chaos in that mistakes are recorded, acknowledged, and corrected through legal means, not through lynching on social media. Each of us can make mistakes in stressful, everyday, or extreme circumstances, but the maturity of society is measured by the ability to admit it and take responsibility," the commissioner wrote.