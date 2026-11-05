Police have identified 130 people who may be involved in the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

Law enforcement officers have identified 130 people who may be involved in the incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka on November 2.

This was reported to the National Police.

The police found that 27 people actively participated in the events, and 24 behaved aggressively, incited others, and intentionally provoked conflicts with law enforcement officers and the military. As a result of these peopleʼs actions, four police cars and a National Guard bus were damaged.

The court has also already remanded in custody a pseudo-doctor Valentyna Moloda, who was the first to arrive at the scene of the events and introduced herself as the owner of a private clinic. On November 5, Viktor Yena, who introduced himself as an ambulance driver during the clashes, was also remanded in custody.

What happened in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

On the afternoon of November 2, clashes broke out near a private house in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. Prior to this, statements were spread on social networks that people were allegedly being illegally detained and tortured there.

The National Guard later explained that the building was a temporary deployment point for the 14th Assault Regiment of the National Guard, which is part of the 1st Corps "Azov". It housed mobilized soldiers who were being prepared for deployment to training centers, as well as soldiers who had voluntarily left the unit and were waiting for further deployment.

In the evening, the situation escalated again: shots rang out near the house, people threw stones at windows, lit smoke bombs and firecrackers, and tried to overturn the bus. The National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko and the Presidentʼs Office (OP) head Kyrylo Budanov were at the scene.

The next day, Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi said that one of the participants in the incident had intended to take a man from a military unit who was in AWOL. The house near which the clashes occurred was legally rented by the National Guard. The Security Service of Ukraine opened three criminal cases in connection with the clashes.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.