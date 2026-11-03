Clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: SBU has identified approximately 100 participants and has already opened criminal cases

Officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) opened three criminal cases regarding the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka (Kyiv region), which took place on November 2. Law enforcement officers also identified approximately 100 participants in the clashes.

This was reported by the Deputy Head of SBU Ivan Rudnytskyi at a press conference, Ukrinform reports.

SBU has opened cases under articles on obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, dissemination of information about the location of the Defense Forces, and mass unrest. Law enforcement officers are currently conducting searches and resolving issues of detention and reporting suspicions to all involved.

Rudnytskyi claims that the organizers planned the action in advance to use a National Guard serviceman and create public resonance. However, the situation in Kyiv and the region is now under control.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivskyi, as reported Suspilne, one of the participants in the incident intended to take a man from the military unit who was AWOL.

According to the minister, her husband was also AWOL, the woman was hiding him at home. Vyhivskyi also said that the house near which the clashes occurred was legally rented by the National Guard.

The National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko, as reported by Radio Svoboda, stated that four servicemen who were taken out of the building have returned to the military unit. According to him, two of them were AWOL, and two more were mobilized conscripts waiting for basic military training.

Another 17 servicemen, whom the protesters demanded to be released, were also preparing for basic military training. Law enforcement officers are already investigating the circumstances under which some of the men received bruises and injuries. In particular, they are checking whether they could have been injured during AWOL or directly in the building.

During the briefing, it was also stated that there could be up to a thousand such houses in Kyiv. Law enforcement officers are currently working to relocate such facilities from residential areas.