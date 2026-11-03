Budanov: The woman who first arrived by ambulance to the house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka has already been detained

The woman who was the first to arrive by ambulance on November 2 at the house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka (Kyiv region), where the clashes later occurred, was detained.

This was reported by the head of the Presidential Office (OP) Kyrylo Budanov.

According to him, on November 2, the woman purchased an ambulance and put on a medical uniform. Three days before the clashes, she and the driver were scouting a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Correspondence with several Telegram channels was found on her phone, which later began to massively distribute messages about the incident. Budanov also says that it is currently unknown for what purpose she did this.

On November 2, “Slidstvo.Info” found out that the woman’s name was Valentyna Moloda. It was she who called law enforcement officers to the scene. Moloda introduced herself as the owner of the private clinic “Med-Prestige”.

However, as it turned out, this clinic ceased operations in 2023. She also had an investigative journalist’s ID from the All-Ukrainian Alliance of Citizens “Side by Side”.

What happened in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

On the afternoon of November 2, clashes broke out near a private house in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. Prior to this, statements were spread on social networks that people were allegedly being illegally detained and tortured inside.

The National Guard later explained that the building was a temporary deployment point for the 14th Assault Regiment of the National Guard, which is part of the 1st Corps "Azov". Mobilized soldiers were being prepared for deployment to training centers, as well as soldiers who had voluntarily left the unit and were waiting for further deployment. Four soldiers were taken to the National Guard medical center.

In the evening, the situation escalated again: shots rang out near the house, people threw stones at windows, lit smoke bombs and firecrackers, and tried to overturn the bus. The National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko and the Presidentʼs Office head Kyrylo Budanov were at the scene.

The State Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal case under the article on possible abuse of power or authority by a military official.

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