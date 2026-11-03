Clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: The State Bureau of Investigation investigates possible abuse of authority by military

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened a criminal case following clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka (Kyiv region). They are investigating possible abuse of power or authority by a military official.
This is stated in the statement of the bureau.
According to SBI, servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine, who were returned after AWOL, were temporarily staying in a private house near Kyiv.
After reports on social media about the alleged illegal detention of military personnel, people gathered near the house. Later, clashes broke out, during which shots were fired and police vehicles were damaged.
The State Bureau of Investigation says its officers immediately went to the scene. Representatives from the prosecutorʼs office, the National Police, and the Office of the Military Ombudsman were also there.
Now investigators must verify the legality of the actions of all involved. In particular, they will establish the conditions in which the soldiers were in the house, whether they were subjected to coercion, as well as what exactly caused the conflict and how it developed.
What happened in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka
On the afternoon of November 2, clashes broke out near a private house in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. Prior to this, statements were spread on social networks that people were allegedly being illegally detained and tortured inside.
The National Guard later explained that the building was a temporary deployment point for the 14th Assault Regiment of the National Guard, which is part of the 1st Corps "Azov". Mobilized soldiers were being prepared for deployment to training centers, as well as soldiers who had voluntarily left the unit and were waiting for further deployment. Four soldiers were taken to the National Guard medical center.
In the evening, the situation escalated again: shots rang out near the house, people threw stones at windows, lit smoke bombs and firecrackers, and tried to overturn the bus.
The commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko and the head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Budanov arrived at the scene.
In particular, Budanov found a boy there who said he was 14 years old and had come to the scene with his friends.
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