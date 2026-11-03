Clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: The State Bureau of Investigation investigates possible abuse of authority by military

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened a criminal case following clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka (Kyiv region). They are investigating possible abuse of power or authority by a military official.

This is stated in the statement of the bureau.

According to SBI, servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine, who were returned after AWOL, were temporarily staying in a private house near Kyiv.

After reports on social media about the alleged illegal detention of military personnel, people gathered near the house. Later, clashes broke out, during which shots were fired and police vehicles were damaged.

The State Bureau of Investigation says its officers immediately went to the scene. Representatives from the prosecutorʼs office, the National Police, and the Office of the Military Ombudsman were also there.

Now investigators must verify the legality of the actions of all involved. In particular, they will establish the conditions in which the soldiers were in the house, whether they were subjected to coercion, as well as what exactly caused the conflict and how it developed.