The court sent Viktor Yena to custody for two months, who introduced himself as an ambulance driver during the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.
This is reported by Radio Liberty and Suspilne from the courtroom.
The man will be held in pretrial detention until January 2027 without the possibility of posting bail. It is known that on November 2, he arrived at a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka and introduced himself as an ambulance driver.
With him was Valentyna Moloda, who introduced herself as the owner of a private clinic (as it turned out, which had ceased operations 3 years ago). Yesterday, she was also sent to custody for 60 days.
During the hearing, Yena stated that he was positioning himself as a witness, not an accomplice. He apologized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and separately to the “Azov” unit for "some inconvenience" that day.
The Toronto TV journalists have not previously found any evidence of Jenaʼs medical education. However, court records show that a criminal case was opened against the man for fraud and embezzlement.
Also, as the investigators found out, Yena committed numerous administrative offenses, including petty hooliganism, causing a traffic accident, drunk driving, and being drunk while serving as a military serviceman.
What happened in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka
On the afternoon of November 2, clashes broke out near a private house in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. Prior to this, statements were spread on social networks that people were allegedly being illegally detained and tortured inside.
The National Guard later explained that the building was a temporary deployment point for the 14th Assault Regiment of the National Guard, which is part of the 1st Corps "Azov". It housed mobilized soldiers who were being prepared for deployment to training centers, as well as soldiers who had voluntarily left the unit and were waiting for further deployment.
In the evening, the situation escalated again: shots rang out near the house, people threw stones at windows, lit smoke bombs and firecrackers, and tried to overturn the bus. The National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko and the Presidentʼs Office head Kyrylo Budanov were at the scene.
The next day, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivskyi said that one of the participants in the incident had intended to take a man from the military unit who was in AWOL.
The house near which the clashes occurred was legally rented by the National Guard. Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine opened three criminal cases in connection with the clashes. Law enforcement officers also identified approximately 100 participants in the clashes.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.