The court sent Viktor Yena to custody for two months, who introduced himself as an ambulance driver during the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

This is reported by Radio Liberty and Suspilne from the courtroom.

The man will be held in pretrial detention until January 2027 without the possibility of posting bail. It is known that on November 2, he arrived at a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka and introduced himself as an ambulance driver.

With him was Valentyna Moloda, who introduced herself as the owner of a private clinic (as it turned out, which had ceased operations 3 years ago). Yesterday, she was also sent to custody for 60 days.

During the hearing, Yena stated that he was positioning himself as a witness, not an accomplice. He apologized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and separately to the “Azov” unit for "some inconvenience" that day.

The Toronto TV journalists have not previously found any evidence of Jenaʼs medical education. However, court records show that a criminal case was opened against the man for fraud and embezzlement.

Also, as the investigators found out, Yena committed numerous administrative offenses, including petty hooliganism, causing a traffic accident, drunk driving, and being drunk while serving as a military serviceman.