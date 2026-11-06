The death toll in Komyshuvakha (Zaporizhzhia) has risen to 53

As a result of Russian airstrikes on the village of Komyshuvakha (Zaporizhzhia region) on November 2, 53 people have already died.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin.

Search operations at the site of the attacks have been ongoing for five days.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.