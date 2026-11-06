The US Secretary of State Rubio denies leaving Trump administration for presidential election

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has denied reports that he plans to leave Donald Trumpʼs administration to run for president in 2028.

He stated this in an interview with The New York Times.

According to Rubio, he always planned to work in the Trump administration until the end of his presidential term in January 2029. The Secretary of State emphasized that he enjoys his job, and reports of a possible resignation surprise him.

"I donʼt even know where these messages come from. I love what I do. And I always laugh when they say Iʼm going to leave my position. I ask, ʼWhich one exactly?ʼ" Rubio said.

He currently holds two positions simultaneously — US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor to the President.

At the same time, Rubio refused to answer questions about whether he was considering running for president in 2028. He said he no longer wanted to discuss the next election.

Rubio has previously said he would support Vice President J.D. Vance if he decides to run. In May, he called Vance a close friend and said he would make a great presidential candidate.