The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio may leave President Donald Trumpʼs administration to run for US president in 2028.

This was told to The Independent by sources among American Republicans and senior British government officials.

According to the sources, Rubio is already being groomed to run for the Republican nomination. His main rival could be US Vice President J.D. Vance. One of Rubioʼs allies believes that the Secretary of State should resign because his ties to the Trump administration could harm the presidential campaign.

In particular, one of the media interlocutors believes that Rubio should distance himself from the war in Iran and shift the responsibility for it to Trump. After the Republican defeat, Vance also criticized this war, saying that it was the reason for the partyʼs poor results.

At the same time, sources told The Independent that Rubio has not yet shown any intention to step down. Some sources suggest that he may remain in the administration to maintain its stability after the election defeat.

The White House called The Independentʼs material baseless conspiracy theories, and the State Department called it fake news based on fictional anonymous sources.

Rubio himself said in September that he was not currently planning a presidential campaign and was fully focused on his administration. He also said that he would not run if Vance ran.

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