Media: Trump is considering replacing Secretary of State Rubio. The US ambassador to India, close to the president, could replace him

The US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor — a close ally of Donald Trump — could replace Marco Rubio as Secretary of State. His candidacy is being discussed by the presidentʼs inner circle after the Republicansʼ defeat in the midterm elections for Congress.

This is reported by The Washington Sun, citing ten sources familiar with the discussions.

According to the publication, Gor is already counting on a promotion in the Trump administration for the second half of the presidentʼs term. In addition to the post of US Secretary of State to replace Rubio, Gor is being discussed as White House Chief of Staff to replace Susie Wiles or Deputy Secretary of State to replace Christopher Landau.

Some State Department officials and Republican Party representatives suggest that Rubio may leave the government in the meantime to prepare for participation in the presidential elections of 2028 or 2032. At the same time, Rubio himself has not publicly stated his intention to leave office.

Sergio Gor has headed the US Embassy in India since November 2025. He previously headed the White House Human Resources Department, where he was responsible for the selection of thousands of officials.

Gor has direct access to Trump, is close to his son Donald Trump Jr., and is involved in important diplomatic negotiations, including outside India. One of Trumpʼs advisers told the publication that the president is very favorable towards Gor.

“He is seeking a more important role,” the American official noted.

At the same time, Gor himself categorically denied the information about a possible promotion. He called the reports false, Rubio an indispensable Secretary of State and his close friend, and also stated that he had not discussed moving to another position.

Republicansʼ defeat in the US midterm elections

On November 3, the US held midterm elections for Congress. Americans elected all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 senators, as well as governors in 36 states.

According to the election results as of November 4, Democrats won a majority in both houses of Congress — the Senate (at least 54 seats out of the required 51) and the House of Representatives (228 seats out of the required 218).

According to the AP Voter Poll, the election results were influenced by Americansʼ dissatisfaction with the economic situation, high prices and the policies of the Trump administration. Voters were also concerned about government corruption and a war with Iran.

The transition of the Senate to Democratic control will significantly complicate President Trumpʼs ability to advance his political agenda during the final two years of his presidency. Democrats will be able to more actively monitor the administrationʼs work, conduct investigations, and raise issues of impeachment.

The vote count in the US is done separately in each state, so there is no single deadline for announcing the final results. This process will take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks.