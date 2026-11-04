Democrats won a majority in both houses of the US Congress in the elections

Democrats won a majority in the elections to both chambers of the US Congress — the Senate and the House of Representatives.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal.

In particular, Democrats currently hold 228 seats in the House of Representatives, while a majority of 218 is needed. Republicans hold 139 seats. At the same time, Democrats hold 54 seats in the US Senate. The majority threshold is 51 seats. Republicans, meanwhile, have 44 seats.

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The count is still ongoing, so the final numbers may change. US President Donald Trump has already congratulated the Democratic Party on a series of victories in the midterm elections.

"The Democrats did a good job. They fought hard... I donʼt take it as a knock on myself. It was the best two years in the history of the presidency," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

Democrats won Senate races in Maine, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, Texas, South Carolina, and North Carolina. The party also gained numerous seats in the House of Representatives. In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers. He will become the first Muslim in the history of the US Senate.

What is known about the US midterm elections?

The midterm elections in the United States were held on November 3, 2026. Americans elected all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 senators, as well as governors in 36 states.

The results of these elections affect which ruling party controls Congress for the next two years. If the opposition party wins a majority in one or both chambers, the opposition can make it more difficult for the president to pass laws and increase control over his administration. In this case, it is the Democrats who oppose Republican Trump.

The vote count in the US is done separately in each state, so there is no single deadline for announcing the final results. This process will take from several days to several weeks, The Gurdian wrote.

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