Democrats regain control of the Senate in the midterm elections

The US Democratic Party won a majority in the Senate following the midterm elections on November 3.

Associates Press and WSJ write about this.

Democrats currently hold 52 seats in the Senate to Republicansʼ 41. This includes senators who were not up for re-election in this election. Counting of votes is still ongoing in several states.

In particular, Democrats scored a series of surprise victories even in states where Republicans are traditionally strong. In Iowa, Josh Turek defeated Congresswoman Ashley Ginson, and in Kansas, Adam Hamilton defeated incumbent Senator Roger Marshall. With this victory, the state will have a Democratic senator for the first time since 1932.

Democrats also won in Texas, where James Talarico beat Ken Paxton, and in Ohio, where Sherrod Brown defeated Senator John Hasted. Annie Andrews won in South Carolina, and Roy Cooper won in North Carolina.

Meanwhile, in Georgia, Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff was re-elected, defeating Republican Mike Collins. And in New Hampshire, Chris Pappas defeated former Senator John Sununu and will replace outgoing Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

Democrats have also strengthened their position in the House of Representatives elections, having already won 20 seats previously controlled by Republicans. The vote count is still ongoing, and the outcome of the race for control of the lower house is still uncertain. Democrats currently hold 202 seats, while Republicans hold 119.

According to the AP Voter Poll, the election results were influenced by Americansʼ dissatisfaction with the economic situation, high prices and the policies of the Trump administration. About three-quarters of voters consider the state of the economy to be bad or unsatisfactory, and about 80% said that inflation has caused their families moderate or severe financial difficulties.

Voters were also concerned about corruption in the government and the war with Iran. Nearly 6 in 10 respondents said that Trump prioritizes personal interests over the interests of the country.

What do these results mean?

The transition of the Senate to Democratic control will significantly complicate Trumpʼs ability to advance his political agenda during the last two years of his presidency. Democrats will be able to more actively monitor the administrationʼs work, conduct investigations and raise issues of impeachment. In particular, the AP names Defense Secretary Pete Hegsett and former Trump adviser Elon Musk as potential targets of investigations.

Trump himself denied responsibility for the Republican defeat.

"I was not on the ballot. If I had been, we would have won by a huge margin," he wrote on his social media account.

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