The government has expanded the capabilities of private air defense to protect Ukrainian businesses

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved six amendments that expand the capabilities of private air defense. Now, companies will be able to protect not only their own facilities, but also the production facilities of other companies under contract.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

Air defense assets were also allowed to be transferred between authorized enterprises by joint decision with the Air Force Command. In addition, more enterprises will now be able to join the private air defense program, including defense manufacturers and companies critical to the economy.

In addition, private air defense groups were allowed to use manned aircraft and expanded the possibilities of using interceptor drones. The minimum age for members of such groups was lowered to 18 years.

What is known about private air defense in Ukraine?

The government launched the private air defense project in November 2025. It allows critical infrastructure enterprises, regardless of whether they are private, state-owned, or municipal, to form their own air defense groups under the leadership of the military command.

For the first time, private air defense shot down a “Shahed” jet drone in the Kharkiv region in April 2026. As of mid-October, almost 100 enterprises had joined the project. Their groups destroyed more than 60 air targets.

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